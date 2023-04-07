Soyinka Would Survive His ‘Obidients’ Critics – Moghalu

The candidate of the Young Progressives Party, YPP in the 2019 presidential election, Kingsley Moghalu has backed Nobel laureate, Prof Wole Soyinka over his comment on the pronouncement of the vice-presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Datti Baba-Ahmed on the Supreme Court regarding the 2023 general elections.

Recall that the Presidential and Vice-presidential candidates of the Labour Party, Peter Obi and Datti Baba-Ahmed are currently before the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal with disputes about the election won by the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, who has been declared by the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC.

Baba-Ahmed had spoken about the Supreme Court in a manner described by Soyinka as “fascistic language.”

Soyinka, in an interview with Channels Television, had stated, “I denounced the menacing utterances of a vice-presidential aspirant as unbecoming. It was a gladiatorial challenge directed at the judiciary and, by implication, the rest of the democratic polity.”

He also revealed that he had warned Obi that if he lost the presidential election, it would be as a result of his followers’ attitude.

However, the Nobel laureate has come under fire on social media after expressing displeasure at a statement made by Baba-Ahmed.

Soyinka’s comment met with criticisms from Obi’s supporters, popularly known as Obidients, who took to Twitter to express their dissatisfaction at the comments of the Nobel laureate.

A user on Twitter, @BishopPOEvang, described Soyinka as “the man who promised to tear his US green card if Trump won and never did.”