“Submit Your Hand Over Notes Before April 19” – Gombe Gov. Dissolves Cabinet

The Governor of Gombe State, Muhammadu Yahaya, has dissolved his cabinet, urging the various appointees to submit handover comprehensive notes before Wednesday, April 19, 2023.

This was contained in a press statement dated April 11, 2023, titled: “Submission of handing-over notes of Ministries, Department and Agencies,” which was signed by Rabi’u Abubakar, on behalf of the office of the Secretary to the State Government.

Abubakar, who urged the appointees to treat as urgent the letter addressed to the offices of Principal Private Secretary Government House; The Permanent Secretary, Office of the Deputy Governor, Government House, Gombe; The Secretary to the State Government Governor’s Office; The Clerk Gombe State House of Assembly, Gombe; Chief Registrars, High Court of Justice/Shari’a Court of Appeal; All Permanent Secretaries; All Head of Extra Ministerial Departments and Chief Executives of Boards & Parastatals.

READ ALSO: “Stay Away From Our Premises” – INEC Tells Suspended Adamawa REC

He disclosed that the decision was due to the administration’s electoral victory in the recently conducted gubernatorial election, which marked the end of Yahaya’s first administration.

The statement read, “Following the recent successful conduct of the 2023 Governorship Election which marked the end of the first tenure of His Excellency the Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya (Dan Majen Gombe). I am directed to request you prepare a comprehensive handing-over note of your Ministry, Department and Agency. Your submission may also include the report of ongoing projects and programmes of government.

“You are therefore requested to submit same to the Office of the Secretary to the State Government on or before Wednesday 19th April 2023.

“Please, treat as urgent.”