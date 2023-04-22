Taraba National Assembly Member-Elect, Maihanchi Is Dead

Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi, a National Assembly member-elect in the just concluded general elections, is dead.

According to reports, the member-elect for Jalingo, Yorro, Zing constituency in Taraba State died on Saturday morning in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Spokesperson of the State’s Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Andeta’rang Irammae, in a statement disclosed to newsmen on Saturday revealed Maihanci fell sick shortly after the election and has been receiving medical treatment in Abuja.

He described Maihanci’s death as a rude shock to the Party, adding that the deceased will be missed by the PDP and people of the State.

Acting chairman of the Party, Abubakar Bawa, on his part described the death as a big blow to the PDP family in the state and the country at large.

A family source who spoke with Daily Post on Maihanci’s demise said the late member-elect took to illness shortly after he was declared winner of the just concluded election.

The source added that the funeral arrangements would be announced later.

Ismaila Yushau Maihanchi who contested the National Assembly election on the platform of the PDP, defeated his opponents from the All Progressives Congress (APC), the New Nigerian Peoples Party (NNPP) and the Social Democratic Party, SDP, by a landslide.