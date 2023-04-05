Temper Justice With Mercy – Obasanjo Writes UK Govt. Over Ekweremadu’s Conviction

Former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo has written to the United Kingdom court that found former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, and his wife, Beatrice, guilty of organ trafficking.

In the letter addressed to the Chief Clerk, the Central Criminal Court, Old Bailey, in London, the former President asked the Clerk to intervene and ensure the UK government tempered justice with mercy on the matter.

The letter dated April 3, 2023 titled ‘Ike Ekweremadu’, Obasanjo said even though the Enugu West Senator’s action was condemnable and unacceptable, he has contributed his qouta to the socio-political development of Nigeria.

READ ALSO: Ekweremadu, Wife, Doctor Found Guilty Of Organ Trafficking Allegations

The former President said the UK government should consider Ekweremadu’s past records of good deeds and the plight of his ailing daughter before serving any punishment on him and his wife.

Senator Ike Ekweremadu, his wife, Beatrice, and their doctor, Obinna Obeta will be sentenced on May 5 after they were convicted of organ trafficking, in the first verdict of its kind under the Modern Slavery Act in the United Kingdom.

They were found guilty of facilitating the travel of a 21-year-old Lagos street trader to London to exploit him for his kidney.

Read letter below: