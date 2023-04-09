Three Dead, Six Injured In Abuja-Kaduna Road Accident

No fewer than three persons were reportedly killed while six others sustained injuries after two vehicles collided along Abuja-Kaduna highway on Saturday.

According to The Punch, the accident occurred when a Toyota Highlander with registration number KWL 198 KA was travelling from Kaduna to Abuja and collided with a Volkswagen Golf with registration number MKA 89 ZY coming from the opposite direction.

The collision left both vehicles badly damaged, leaving several passengers trapped inside.

The victims were immediately rushed to the General Hospital in Sabon Wuse by emergency response teams, but unfortunately, three of them were pronounced dead on arrival.

The injured victims received treatment at the hospital and were said to be in critical condition, while the three corpses had been handed over to relatives of the deceased after they identified their corpses at the scene.

The Spokesperson for the Federal Road Safety Corps, Bisi Kazeem, is yet give an official statement about the accident.