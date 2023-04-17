Travellers Stranded As Aviation Unions Commence Two-Day Warning Strike

Aviation unions in Nigeria on Monday, April 17, commenced a two-day warning strike with members of the unions blocking the entrance of the Murtala Muhammad Airport’s domestic terminal and leaving flight passengers stranded.

READ MORE: Aviation Minister, Sirika Under Fire For Spending N12bn On Ten Firefighting Trucks

This falls on the heels of a meeting called by the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority which ended in a stalemate with the unions insisting on going ahead with the strike.

The Director-General, Civil Aviation, Capt. Musa Nuhu, called the meeting aimed at prevailing on the unions to shelve their planned two-day warning strike with representatives of the unions in attendance.