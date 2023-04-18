Twitter Suspends David Hundeyin’s Account After Posting Evidence Of Tinubu’s Dual Citizenship

After revealing the undisclosed dual citizenship status of Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Twitter account of Nigerian investigative journalist, David Hundeyin, was suspended.

Recall that the activist had published evidence on the micro-blogging site showing the former Lagos State governor has an undisclosed dual citizenship from Guinea but lied in perjury before the 2023 general elections, when he filled on the EC9 declaration form of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) that he had no other citizenship except the Nigerian passport.

This singular revelation of Tinubu’s undisclosed citizenship has since generated controversy across the country and online space, hence, Tinubu’s supporters allegedly reported Hundeyin’s account to Twitter management for reportedly “posting private information.”

Hundeyin who confirmed the suspension of his Twitter account to newsmen on Monday also confirmed the situation on his news platform, West Africa Weekly, in short statement saying that “After posting evidence of @officialABAT’s undisclosed dual citizenship and perjurious INEC EC9 declaration, West Africa Weekly founder @DavidHundeyin’s Twitter account has been maliciously reported for “posting private information” and is temporarily locked.”

Reacting to the locking of Hundeyin’s account, another popular investigative journalist, @PIDOMNIGERIA said, “Once you put out secret information against corrupt APC officials in government, or off government, their agbado mob will be deployed to report your twitter account en masse, since they have nothing as response to your expose.”

The journalist, Hundeyin however said he had contacted Twitter to appeal the suspension, presenting a strong argument that Tinubu’s Guinean citizenship was a matter of national and public interest. He was, however, unsure when the suspension would be lifted.

“You may not publish or post other people’s private information without their express authorisation and permission,” Twitter wrote to Hundeyin in a mail in the early hours of Monday.