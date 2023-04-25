Worker Forges Ex-Employer’s Cheque Book Signature, Withdraws N2.5m

The Lagos State Police Command has indicted a man identified as Victor Williams for allegedly stealing a bank cheque belonging to his former employer, Adekunle Moshood.

According to the Command, Williams forged Moshood’s signature on the cheque, withdrawing over N2 million from the account.

He was however arraigned before a Yaba Magistrates’ Court, under Magistrate P. E. Nwaka on three counts of stealing and forgery.

Thomas Nurudeen, the prosecutor, told the court that the offence contravened and is punishable under Sections 411 and 287(1) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.

The charge read in part, “That you, Victor Williams, in February 2023 did unlawfully withdraw N500,000 from the account of your ex-employer, Adekunle Moshood, in the Magodo area of the state over the counter and had subsequently transferred N2m into your account without the consent of the original owner of the account and thereby committed an offence punishable under Section 411 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State.”

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges read to him.

Following his plea, Nwaka granted the defendant bail in the sum of N500,000 with two responsible sureties in like sum, adjourning the case till May 9, 2023, for hearing.