You’re A Perpetual Loser – APC Slams Atiku Over Tribunal Petition Comments On Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has berated the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, over his comment on president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Atiku had said since 1993 when he began running for the Presidency, he has done so without any controversy, unlike Tinubu who is contending with alleged drugs and identity scandals.

The former vice president’s comment was stated in response to the preliminary objection filed by Tinubu and APC, where Atiku is challenging Tinubu’s emergence as February 25 presidential election winner.

According to the PDP flagbearer, he towers above Tinubu and there was no basis for comparison having occupied the Vice Presidential seat for eight years, adding that unlike him, Tinubu is being dogged by many controversies such as age, state of origin, identity, and educational qualification amongst others.

He furthered that Tinubu was unfit to be Nigeria’s President because he allegedly forfeited $460,000 to the US government in a drug-related court case, and also holds dual citizenship of Nigeria and Guinea, having voluntarily acquired the citizenship of the Republic of Guinea.

However in a chat with Punch on Wednesday, Bala Ibrahim, the APC Director of Media and Publicity, said he is happy that Atiku admitted that he is a perpetual loser.

Ibrahim also berated Atiku for raising the drugs allegation levelled against Tinubu in his response to the president-elect.

He said, “I am happy that he admitted that he is a perpetual loser. If you know that you are a proud loser, why stand for an election that you know the outcome even from where you stand? What’s the point?”