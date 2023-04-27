Tinubu In Good Spirit Rocking Like Hurricane – Orji Kalu

Orji Uzor Kalu, the Senate’s chief whip, says president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is currently rocking like a hurricane after having some rest in Paris, the capital of France.

Orji Kalu who is jostling for the position of senate president in the yet-to-be inaugurated 10th National Assembly, stated this after meeting with Tinubu in Abuja.

According to him, he met with Tinubu to officially welcome and felicitate him on his return from a successful vacation.

Commenting in a post on his Facebook page, Kalu stated that he met the former Lagos governor in good spirit.

He wrote, “I paid a welcome visit to our dear President-elect, H.E Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu who just returned to our country. I met him in good spirit and he is rocking like a hurricane.”

The president-elect, on Wednesday, moved to the Defence House in Maitama, Abuja, pending his inauguration come May 29.