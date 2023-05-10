10th Speaker: If People Hear We’re Disagreeing With Tinubu They’ll Laugh At Us – Gov. Sule

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, has said that the governors of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the North will not go against the President-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his speakership choice of the 10th National Assembly.

According to him, the Northern leaders are loyal Party members who would want Tinubu’s administration to succeed, adding that going against the choice of the President-elect and the APC could create problem for the administration.

The governor disclosed this on Thursday when the APC nominated candidates for Speaker and Deputy Speaker, Abbas Tajudeen and Benjamin Kalu respectively, visited him at the Nasarawa Governor’s Lodge in Abuja.

Sule also revealed that he has preferred candidates for the leadership of his Assembly and nobody would disagree with him on such decision.

He said, “If people hear that we’re disagreeing with the president-elect, they will laugh at us. We won’t disagree with him.

“I sincerely thank you for finding me worthy to be among the people to be visited for this project. We cannot in any way fight the choice of Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We cannot in any way fight the choice of our party.

“We’ll sit down with him and ask him what is there for us in the North Central. I’m a Governor, and when I indicate interest in who becomes the Speaker in my state, nobody argues with me.”