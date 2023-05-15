160 Women In Sudan Claiming To Be Nigerians Have No Passports To Return – FG

The Federal Government says 160 women claiming to be Nigerians in war-torn Sudan have no passports to verify their citizenship claims and fly back to the country.

Mustapha Ahmed, director general of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), who disclosed this in a press briefing on Sunday said the agency was being careful not to evacuate non-Nigerians.

According to the director-general, some persons claimed their great-grandparents up to the fifth generation were Nigerians while they were born in Sudan.

Ahmed furthered that the agency was taking extra caution based on how some desperate Sudanese tried to enter the vehicles that were meant to move Nigerians from their country to the Egypt border.

Although Ahmed did not speak on the total amount expended on the evacuation process, he said Nigeria paid a total of $22,662 as exit fees at the point of moving the evacuees from Sudan and $62,950 for entry visas into Egypt.

He noted that windows of evacuation were still open to any Nigerian with verified documents who is interested in returning to the country.