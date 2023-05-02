‘Apapa, Other Rascals Paid To Distort Everything’ – Peter Obi On LP Crisis

Peter Obi, the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the February 25 election, has claimed that the leadership tussle in the Party is as a result of members who have been paid to destabilize the Party.

The former Anambra State governor who disclosed this during an interview on Arise Television on Monday to celebrate Worker’s Day, insisted that Julius Abure is the chairman of the Labour Party.

According to him, there was actually nothing wrong with the Party, adding that the crisis is a case of hired individuals causing confusion in the party.

Obi said, since the factional chairman, Lamidi Apapa came into the limelight, he has never had any kind of interaction with him, adding that despite the infiltration of the Party by the paid agents, the party is intact and attempting to bring everyone back.

“There is nothing wrong with the Labour Party.”

“It is the same rascality that is going on all over the place; the chairman of the Labour Party is Barrister Julius Abure.

“Yes, because people are paid; people are hirelings; they have been paid to distort things and everything. For example, I have never met Mr. Apapa, and supposedly you can say that I am a meaningful figure of Labour Party and the presidential candidate.

“So I have not met the other party chairman, and he is not looking for me. There was a purpose. It is because of the transactional politics we practise, where rather than spending our energy and time trying to do the right thing, we spend our energy and time trying to do the wrong thing. Paying people to do the wrong thing because we live off this confusion.

“But that notwithstanding, we are even trying to bring everybody, even those who say they have paid you; maybe you have done the job they want you to do; come let all of us be a family.

“Yes, because those who live off the confusion who were already in the other party would not go away, trying to create confusion everywhere. They are not going to keep quiet.

“Don’t think these people are going to go away; no, they are not going to do that. But if we keep doing the right thing, eventually we are going to win.”