Atiku Slams US Secretary Of State For Calling Tinubu

Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has described the telephone conversation between the United States Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, and the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu as “demoralising and acknowledgement of a fraudulent election in Nigeria.”

Recall that Bliken phoned Tinubu on Tuesday after announcing the imposition of visa restrictions on specific individuals who undermined the democratic process during the 2023 elections.

According to a statement released by the Spokesperson for the U.S. Department of State, Matthew Miller, Blinken told Tinubu that the Joe Biden administration is committed to strengthening ties with Nigeria.

The US Secretary stated that the U.S.-Nigeria partnership is built on shared interests and strong people-to-people ties and that those links should continue strengthening under Tinubu’s tenure.

Miller added that Bliken and Tinubu discussed the importance of inclusive leadership that represents all Nigerians and reforms to support the economic growth of Nigeria.

Reacting in a statement via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, Atiku said Blinken’s call to Tinubu contradicts the public position of the US on Nigeria’s election.

He said: “I am in disbelief that @SecBlinken called Tinubu, a contradiction to the publicly stated position of the US on Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election.

“This is inconceivable considering that America, as the bastion of democracy, is well briefed on the sham election of February 25.

“To give legitimacy to the widely acknowledged fraudulent election in Nigeria can be demoralising to citizens who have hedged their bet on democracy and the sanctity of the ballot @StateDept @POTUS @USinNigeria.”