Atiku’s Ally, AIT Chairman Raymond Dokpesi Dies In Abuja

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and founder DAAR Communications plc, Raymond Dokpesi has died.

The death of Dokpesi, an ally to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, was confirmed by a family member to The Whistler.

According to the family source who doesn’t want to be mentioned, Dokpesi suffered a stroke shortly after the recent Ramadan fast and had been managing his health since.

The AIT boss had since then been managing his health and was placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities before his sudden death.

The family source disclosed that Dokpesi was eventually placed on occupational therapy to improve his daily activities by working out at the gym.

READ MORE: Dokpesi Was Arrested Over Rape Allegations, To Appear In Court In April – UK Police Confirm

The source said, “It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we announce the passing of High Chief Raymond Aleogho Anthony Dokpesi (Ezomo of Weppa-Wanno Kingdom) who passed away on May 29th, 2023.

“High Chief Dokpesi was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, and friend to many. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

“High Chief Dokpesi was also a respected and accomplished businessman, a pioneer in the media industry, and a philanthropist who dedicated his life to the service of his country and his community.

“His legacy will live on through the impact he made on the lives of many.”

Dokpesi founded the African Independent Television (AIT) and Raypower FM and was the Deputy Director-General of technical and systems of Atiku Abubakar’s Presidential Campaign Council.