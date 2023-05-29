Reactions As Davido Gives Street Beggar $100 (Video)

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, David Adeleke popularly known as Davido has sparked reactions on social media after he gave a beggar ‘100 Dollar bill’.

A video making the rounds online captured when the street beggar met the DMW boss in the car.

Davido rolled down his car window to casually give the young man a dollar note, which many presumed to be a 100-dollar bill.

The young man, excited to have gotten the monetary gift, took off into the street to escape the wrath of the environment he was in at that moment.

See comments below:

tifesingz: “The kind trouble wey that money go cause ehn OBO seff no go fii settle.” AK Priase: “OBO the philanthropist.”

olu__mightie: “Those remaining guy dem no no the value of the money dem thinking I be say Na just one note $$.”

verified_sidechick: “#74,000 who they exchange money for you hold him.” deejay_bc: “Them go tear that guy shirt if he no deliver him unit.”

notvalid_at_all: “If it was Wizkid he will zoom on the money so everyone will see how much.”

Watch video below: