BBNaija Ex-Housemate, Joseph Ada Dies In US

Former Big Brother Naija reality show star, Joseph Ada is dead.

Joseph who participated in the 1st edition of the BBNaija show in 2006, reportedly died on Wednesday in Delaware, United States.

READ ALSO: BBTitan Host, Ebuka Speaks After Weight Loss Caused By Illness

He was reportedly diagnosed with Pancreatitis which led to his untimely death.

The reality star had relocated to the United States after the show to pursue his career as a flight attendant.

Recall that Joseph Ada was in the house in 2006 with other housemates like Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, Maureen Osuji and Gideon Okeke, among others.