Benue Man To Embark On Foot Journey From Makurdi To Abuja For Tinubu’s Inauguration

Barely few weeks to the inauguration of president-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, a man identified as Comrade David Aper Nyor, the president of Benue Youth has disclosed his intention to embark on a road journey, on foot, from Makurdi, Benue State to Abuja, to witness the historical event.

Nyor, who is a native of Konshisha LGA of the state, revealed in an interview that he is embarking on the journey to express his joy towards the election of the president-elect and his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Nyor in a statement appreciated Sen, Barnabas Gemade, for his support and major contributions to Benue Youths Volunteers for Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Nyor commended Sen, Barnabas Gemade for promoting peace, unity, equity, fairness and justice, as he clearly demonstrated by the electoral victory of the president elect in the february 25th election in Benue state,

According to him, the road journey is a mark of honour and to also disparage the ill-conceived notion from those he described as “forces of darkness,” that Tinubu would not be inaugurated.

“When we started this journey, they said our President-Elect will not be given the party’s ticket (APC). After the primaries, they started agitating that the Muslim-Muslim ticket can not survive at the polls.

“While we went out on 25th of February to vote for the progressive renewed hope, they were busy making noise and planning to rigged elections, but God failed them.

“The decision to vote for our president elect, was not just a choice but a total decision of Nigerians because we believe in his competence and capacity to save the situation of our love country Nigeria.

“I will personally be honoring the inauguration of my president elect, as a volunteer. I will be trekking from Tinubu/Shetima campaign office in Makurdi to Abuja starting on the inauguration day, to honor the victory of Asiwaju,” Nyor revealed.

He said those having erroneous assumptions that Tinubu would not impact development are the true enemies of Nigeria who, he said, do not like the unity of the country at heart.

“I urge all patriotic citizens to join hands and make deliberate efforts In promoting good governance and securing a better government for all,” he stated.