Buhari Has Built Nigerian Military Power To Near Global Standard – Adamu Garba

Former Presidential aspirant, Adamu Garba has hailed President Muhammadu Buhari for building Nigerian military power to a near-global standard in the last eight years in office.

Garba in a tweet via his Twitter handle on Sunday, said Buhari has recovered the Ajaokuta steel company including the Mambila power plant, and most of the power sector infrastructure in the country from alleged western strangulation.

The chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) stated that the President was able to pass the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA) into law despite their mounting opposition, and was able to recalibrate the country’s foreign policy.

Garba added that Buhari was able to pass the Solid Mineral Development Fund into law and establish a government agency that will buy gold and shore up the value of the naira.

He wrote: “What do you expect from @BBCWorld? The Western media will always find a reason to condemn great African leaders like President Muhammadu Buhari. Not surprising!

“This is the President that recovered Ajaokuta, Mambila, and most of the power sector infrastructure from western strangulation. Was able to pass PIA into law despite their mounting opposition, and he was able to build Nigerian military power to a near-global standard.

