Davido Reportedly Moves Out Of Mansion Where Ifeanyi Died, Put It Up For Rent

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has reportedly moved out of his Banana Island mansion where his son, Ifeanyi Adeleke, died.

This was made known by a Lagos State-based real estate broker, Kofoworola Adewunmi, via an Instagram.

Recall that Davido and his wife, Chioma Adeleke lost their only child to a drowning incident in their Banana Island home in October 2022.

Adewunmi claimed that the ‘Timeless’ crooner put up his mansion for rent and had also moved out of the place.

The luxurious apartment is reportedly going for the sum of $150k per year.

Reacting many netizens stormed the comment section accusing the realtor of chasing clout with Davido’s mansion.

She replied, “You all need to stop making all these unsolicited comments under my post. Davido once lived in the property. Yes! However, he has moved out and the property is now back in the market for rent. If you all were so concerned and intimate with him to the point of knowing his residence, you should also be aware he has moved out.”