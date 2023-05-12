Drama As ‘OBIdients’ Drag Peter Obi On Twitter For Apologising To Pastor Adeboye

Drama ensued in the camp of Labour party as supporters of the party’s presidential candidate, Peter Obi, popularly called ‘OBIdients’, dragged their principal for apologizing on their behalf.

Recall that Obi distanced the OBIdient Movement from social media attacks on General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye.

It was gathered that Pastor Adeboye was reported to have urged Christians and Nigerians to pray for the incoming government and that God will support it and give it the grace to do the right thing.

Opposition, however, accused Obi’s supporters of sponsoring the attacks on the revered cleric.

Obi while reacting in a tweet, claimed some elements are masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities in the country.

Obi also exonerated his supporters, popularly known as “Obidients”, from being behind raining of insults on prominent Nigerians, maintaining that they are law-abiding citizens.

He said, “The use of subterfuge by people masquerading as Obidients to abuse and insult eminent personalities like Most Reverend Pastor Enoch Adeboye or anyone else is most unacceptable. Obidients are by and large, law-abiding citizens”.

In a counterattack, OBIdients in a Twitter space popularly called “Vawulence Space” urged Obi to stop apologizing for their actions.

According to them, the OBIdient Movement is different from other political groups that can be “gagged” by the power that be, adding that it is not right for Obi to continue denouncing or apologising on their behalf.

“If they born you well (referring to Peter Obi) apologise again. It’s like you’re (unprintable). We have been receiving insults on your name but you’re now apologising on our behalf. Please stop it,” an angry supporter was quoted as saying on the space.

