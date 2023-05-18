FRSC Orders Probe After An Officer Was Caught On Camera Assaulting Motorist In Osun (Video)

Dauda Biu, Corps Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), has ordered the probe of an incident involving officers of the agency and a motorist in Osun state.

An Official of the FRSC was captured assaulting a motorist in a now-viral video.

The FRSC official was seen hitting the motorist who challenged him for allegedly breaking his vehicle windscreen.

FRSC Spokesperson, Bisi Kazeem in a statement on Wednesday, said the agency’s boss has directed the “immediate recall” of the patrol team captured in the video.

According to Kazeem, Biu ordered that necessary recommendations should be made after the investigation of the incident for “administrative action”.

“The provocative act as captured on camera is a complete contravention of the Federal Road Safety Corps’ standard operating procedures for officers on patrol operations,” the statement reads.

“In that regard, the corps marshal has directed the corps intelligence office as well as the corps provost office to commence with immediate effect, a full and comprehensive investigation into the entire circumstances that propelled the officer into the uncivil act.

“He stated that FRSC is an ISO certified organisation that does not condone indiscipline or compromise standards when it comes to rendering service to the public.

“As such all necessary disciplinary actions recommended will be administered appropriately.”

