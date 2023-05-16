‘Hire’ Me As 10th Senate President, I’m Not Aware Of Any Zoning Formula — Abdulaziz Yari

Former governor of Zamfara State, Abdulaziz Yari, has stated he is still in the race for Senate presidency.

The senator-elect revealed this on Monday while addressing reporters on the sidelines of the induction ceremony of new and returning members of the national assembly.

Recall that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had nominated Godswill Akpabio and Jibrin Barau as president and deputy of the senate respectively.

Nonetheless, Yari said it is the right of any senator-elect to aspire to be a presiding officer of the upper legislative chamber.

“I am a loyal party man, nobody has told me that any position has been zoned to anywhere as far as the 10th national assembly is concerned,” the senator-elect said.

“Position of president of the senate is first among equals among the 109 senators. Any senator-elect who wants to occupy the position must seek the support of others which I am doing.

“It is a hire and fire arrangement. I want them to hire me as president of the 10th senate on the day of the inauguration. Many of those approached by me have given their support and I won’t disappoint them.

“My becoming senate president on the day of inauguration lies with a decision that will be made by 108 other senators that day and nothing else,” he added.

Information Nigeria reports that the former governor was one of the senators-elect to present a “protest letter” to the leadership of the APC over the zoning formula for the leadership positions of the 10th assembly.