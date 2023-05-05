I Will Fight Again Just As I Fought For Nigeria’s Democracy On June 12 – Shehu Sani

A former senator representing Kaduna Central, Shehu Sani, says he is willing to fight again as he’s one of those who fought for and brought back democracy from military dictators.

Sani, who is one of the concerned stakeholders under the Citizen Action Movement has called for an “urgent citizen-driven action” to preserve the “fragile foundation of Nigeria’s democracy,” even as the inauguration of the new government draw nigh.

Speaking in an interview with Arise TV on Thursday, Sani stated that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) had a history of never accepting defeat in elections, saying that they often challenged the results in court, which is why other opposition parties are challenging their (APC’s) victory in the recently concluded presidential election.

The human rights activist, who was a founding member of the ruling APC, claimed that the party was once an opposition party that protested and challenged the victories of other parties in court.

READ ALSO: Buhari Shifted Burden To Tinubu Because He Doesn’t Have $1.8bn For Census – Shehu Sani

He however added that the APC’s actions had set the stage for people to not accept election results when they lose.

“Our democracy is a product of struggle. People fought for it. People like me went to jail during the military rule. We made sacrifices and we see the ones who brought democracy to Nigeria. So we can’t fold our arms even if we don’t join political parties to contest and see this democracy dissolve on the platform of complacency.

“So I believe that as Nigeria moves to a new government, there’s the need for them to be reminded that they won the election to serve people and not a war that they’ve fought to conquer everyone.

“The fact that I was a member of a political party does not deny me the right to fight for democracy. I was at the forefront for June 12. We brought this democracy. This democracy is a product of what we fought. I will fight for it again,” he said.