Islamisation: I Picked An Igbo Catholic As My Chief Security Officer – Shettima

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima has denied any plan of an Islamization agenda for Nigeria by the incoming administration.

Shettima made this clarification on Saturday while speaking at the inaugural lecture of the incoming administration in Abuja.

Speaking against the backdrop of the Muslim-Muslim ticket of himself and the President-elect, Tinubu, Shettima made it clear that Nigerians have nothing to worry about.

He pointed out that many of his aides including his Chief Security Officer (CSO) are Christians and the family of Tinubu are also Christians so if the family members were not Islamized, there is no fear about Islamizing the country.

“I was a child of necessity, there is no Islamisation agenda. Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu is a Muslim who is married to a Christian, not only a Christian but a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God,” he said.

“Someone who has not Islamised his family, people are alluding that he has the intention to Islamise the nation.

“Politics is about perception. As we begin the formation of a new administration, I deliberately picked an Igbo man, a Catholic, to be my chief security officer.

“For the purpose of inclusivity and togetherness, again I deliberately picked a northern Christian to be my ADC. So the so-called founder of Boko Haram is going to be protected by….”

“We are to serve. We are to listen. We are here to be held accountable. We are not sent on an evangelical mission. Therefore, like every mortal, we may stumble here and there. None of these mistakes could be intentional,” he added.

“We shall never be oblivious of the impermanence of this power and we acknowledge that we shall be judged by man and God.