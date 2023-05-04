LP’s Apapa-Led Faction Suspends Kenneth Okonkwo, 12 Others

The Labour Party (LP) National Executive Council (NEC) led by Lamidi Apapa, suspended acting national chairman, has suspended Kenneth Okonkwo, the spokesperson for the Presidential Campaign Council and 12 other members, including the Acting National Publicity Secretary, Obiora Ifoh.

The suspension occurred during the party’s NEC held on Wednesday, in which members stressed that Kenneth and the others were suspended for alleged anti-party activities and unruly behaviour against the leader, Bashiru Lamidi Apapa.

The communique issued containing the suspension partly read, “That the NEC in session also consider the action of twelve (12) of its members namely: Obiora Ifo, Kenneth Okonkwo, Pst. Mrs. Adebayo Ekong, Com. P.G. Igene, Engr. Adeola Adebanjo, Pst. Funke Awolowo, Sam Emeka Okpala, Barr. Folusho Leigh, Folakemi Collins, Com. Olubunmi Adesanya, Lanre Adenuga and Dr. Olatubosun Oswald for their anti-party activities and unruly behavior against the party leadership which include issuing statement without authority of the Party.

“The NEC in session, therefore suspended them from the party.”

The faction further suspended all the National Working Committee (NWC) members and States Chairmen and Secretaries that attended the NEC meeting convened by Barr Julius Abure on 18th April 2023 in Asaba, Delta state over what it described as contempt of the Federal Capital Territory High Court Order that restrained Abure from parading himself as the national chairman of the Party.

“The National Executive Council also examined the anti-party activities of some of its members and resolved as follows:

“Reaffirmed and upheld the decision of the Ogun state executive of Labour Party that earlier expelled Mr. Kehinde Shogunle, Engr. Akinpelu Shogunle, Engr. Lukmon Jagun Abiodun, Mr. Tokunbo Peters, Bukola Shoyooye, Barr. Oluwafemi Ibiayo, Feson Gbadebo, Dayo Folarin, Adeshina Shojobi, Bamjoko Ajekpe, Tuned Taiwo, Olatunde Abolade, Abosede Lamidi, Malik Olaleye, Adesegun Banmodu, Rev. Olufolabi Adebayo, over their failure to pay memberships dues for over six (6) months thus contravening Articles 9 (3) of LP constitution 2019 as amended and thus forfeited their membership.

“That NEC in session suspended all the National Working Committee (NWC) members and States Chairmen and Secretaries over contempt of the FCT High Court Restraining Order who participated the illegal NEC meeting convened by Barr Julius Abure on 18th April 2023 in Asaba Delta state and recommended them for disciplinary actions and also investigate them for fraudulent and anti-party activities over the their conduct of the 15th April, 2023 Gubernatorial primaries in Imo, Bayelsa and Kogi states directed by Barr Julius Abure and Umar Farouk Ibrahim parading themselves as National Chairman and National Secretary to include: Prince Kennedy Ahanotu, Comrade Mrs. Ladi Illiya, Dr. Ayo Olorunfemi, Chief Innocent Okeke Agumba, and Mrs. Dudu Manuga. All the States Chairmen and secretaries that attended that illegal NEC meeting.”