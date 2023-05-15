Man Nabbed For Killing Mother Over N10,000 In Rivers

A young man, identified as Osaro Owate, has been arrested by the operative of Rivers State Police Command, for the alleged murder of his biological mother at Alesa community in Eleme local government area of the State, following an argument over ₦10,000.

It was gathered that the suspect, who claimed to have been suffering from a spiritual problem for over 30 years, confessed to have used a hoe to kill his mother.

Owate said he demanded for ₦20,000 from his late mother, to buy clothes for a burial ceremony, only to receive ₦10,000 from here.

The suspect said: “Yesterday (Friday), I told her that this morning (Saturday), she should go and withdraw money to buy clothes I will wear for a burial. Early this morning before I woke up, she left the house and said she was going for the burial.

“And I asked her about the money I requested for or if she doesn’t want me to attend the burial again. She said okay, she will withdraw the money for me.

“She went and withdrew N20,000 and when I went to meet her there, she gave me only N10,000. I started wondering where I can go and see clothes worth N10,000 to buy.

“As I was following her, she started abusing me that my mates are working and why am I still jobless. I reminded her that I have my own problem that is disturbing me. How can I go and look for work when I have a problem that is disturbing me?

“She continued to talk and I got angry and hit her with a hoe. She was in the kitchen and was about to prepare food when I hit her. As the anger came up, I finished her. If my life will end because of this, let it be so. I have been having spiritual problem for more than 30 years. As you see me now, I want to die.”

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that the suspect was apprehended by the community youths and handed over to the police, while the remains of the deceased were taken to the mortuary.

When contacted, spokesperson of the Rivers State Police Command, Grace Iringe-Koko confirmed the incident.

She said the suspect confessed to the crime, said he used a hoe to hit the mother on the head.

Iringe-Koko added that the Commissioner of Police (CP), Effiong Okon, has ordered for the transfer of the suspect from Eleme Police Division to State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) for discreet and thorough investigation.