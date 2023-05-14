Lagos Monarch, Onidimu, Dies At 87

The Onidimu of Idimu Land in the Alimosho Local Government Area of Lagos State, Oba Azeez Olugoke, has passed away.

His death was announced on Sunday by the Chairman of Egbe Idimu Local Council Development Area, Sanyaolu Olowoopejo.

Olowoopejo in the statement signed by his media aide, Olakunle Oyejobi, said the monarch who was aged 87 died in the early hours of Sunday after a brief illness.

He however described his death as a great loss to the community and the state in general.

READ ALSO: Popular Yoruba Actor Murphy Afolabi Is Dead

The council helmsman also described him as an unbiased man of God who stood for the truth all his entire life.

“He will be sorely missed and we are deeply saddened by his departure but as human beings, we must take every occurrence as the will of Almighty Allah,” he added.

Olowoopejo further disclosed that the burial rites would soon be announced by the family.