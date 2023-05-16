May 29: Over 120 Heads Of States Are Coming, Stop Wasting Your Time – Adamu Garba Tells Opposition

Former presidential candidate under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adamu Garba, has announced that over 120 Heads of State have stated their intention to attend the inauguration ceremony of president-elect Bola Ahmed Tinubu, come May 29.

Garba who stated this during an interview with Arise Television on Monday, revealed the information amidst opposition’s call for the inauguration to be postponed.

“Already, 120 heads of state indicated an interest in attending the inauguration of the incoming President-Elect and Vice President-Elect, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, on May 29, 2023; thus, there is nothing whatsoever that can stop the inauguration by the Grace of God,” he said

The APC Chieftain however described those petitioning to stop Tinubu’s inauguration as jokers.