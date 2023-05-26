May 29: Police Deploy Personnel To Protect Aso Villa, Eagle Square

As part of security arrangements for a seamless inauguration of the incoming administration on Monday, May 29, 2023, the Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba on Thursday said that “Adequate personnel have been deployed to protect the Presidential Villa, including the Eagle Square.”

Meanwhile, adequate personnel have been also detailed “to man all the Nigerian Borders, Seaports, and Airports, while others will equally be deployed to man the entry and exit points of the capital city, Abuja, and other critical government installations”.

Police’s Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi disclosed this on Thursday in a statement, saying operatives would equally be deployed to man the entry and exit points of the capital city and other critical government installations.

The IGP said, “The NPF has also deployed all its serviceable helicopters and highly efficient drones for aerial surveillance in Abuja and its environs.

“All NPF serviceable water canons and Armoured Personnel Carriers (APCs) will as well be deployed to man strategic places around the capital city”.

He said, “Today, we are here to provide an update on the security plan developed by the Nigeria Police Force for the 2023 Presidential Inauguration.

“The inauguration is scheduled to take place on Monday, May 29th at Eagle Square in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

“Since the conclusion of the 2023 General Elections and the announcement of the President-elect, security has been beefed up throughout the country.

“We have formed specific plans for the inauguration ceremony as contained in the operation order, which will provide enhanced protection while allowing invited guests well – meaning Nigerians, and International Community to witness the event.

“We work hand-in-hand and collaborate with all levels of government, private sectors, the Nigerian Armed Forces, and other security agencies to ensure the safety and security of all citizens; and having a laudable and seamless inauguration ceremony on May 29, 2023.

“The Nigeria Police Force is mobilizing its operatives to provide a comprehensive security arrangement.

“Amongst these operatives are men drawn from the NPF Special Forces (SF), Police Mobile Force (PMF), Counter Terrorism Unit (CTU), Special Protection Unit (SPU), Anti Bomb Squad (ATB), FIB-Intelligence Response Team (IRT), Special Tactical Squad (STS), NPF Medical, NPF Mounted Troops, and K9, among others.

“Police and other security operatives will be located along routes to and from the Inauguration Grounds.

“During the event, we will be taking rigorous safety measurements on the persons entering the venue, which include screenings and searches, and take charge of traffic control in collaboration with the protocol sub- committee of the transition committee to have seamless traffic flow.

“In line with the outlined activities to commemorate the Inauguration ceremony, there will be Jumat prayers on Friday, May 26, 2023 at the Central Mosque, Abuja; Church Service on Sunday, May 28, 2023 at Ecumenical Centre, and fireworks show at about 1201 hours on May 29, 2023 at the City Gate, Abuja.

“Nigerians are on this note advised not to panic due to the fireworks show. In view of the above, the Nigeria Police hereby warns Nigerians who do not have any business around the vicinity during the ceremony to steer clear as security measures are emplaced to ensure serenity and orderliness.

“The Police wishes to equally inform the general public that there will be diversions in the following areas: Goodluck Jonathan Expressway by Court of Appeal; Deeper Life Junction, Bond/Total Filling Station, POWA/FCDA Junction, Finance Junction by ECOWAS/Women Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Eagle Square (Phase 1 & Phase 11), Kur Muhammad Way/National Mosque, Abia House, NITEL Junction by Ademola Adetokunbo, Gana Junction/Transcorp,

“Bayelsa House by Federal High Court, Aso Drive, Ceddi Plaza, NNPC Twin Tower, and NNPC/NBS.