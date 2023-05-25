Canada, India, Others Send Strong Delegation For Tinubu’s Inauguration

Ahead of the May 29 inauguration of Nigeria’s President-elect, Bola Tinubu, world leaders have indicated interest to attend the ceremony billed for the Eagle Square in Abuja on May 29, 2023.

INFORMATION NIGERIA reports that this was made known on Wednesday by the head of the media unit of the British High Commission in Abuja, Dean Hurlock.

The United Kingdom High Commission in Abuja also gave an indication that a strong delegation from the UK will attend the event.

Hurlock said, “the UK delegation will be headed by the Prime Minister’s Special Envoy for the inauguration The Rt Hon Andrew Mitchell MP, Minister of State for Development and Africa at the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office with the Prime Minister’s Trade Envoy to Nigeria and Special Envoy on Girls’ Education, The Rt Hon Helen Grant OBE MP and the British High Commissioner to Nigeria Dr Richard Montgomery CMG.”

Following the trail of the US and UK was Canada, which announced on Wednesday through its High Commission that the country will be represented by Honorable Ahmed Husain, Minister For Housing Diversity and inclusion.

However, the Indian High commission in Abuja also revealed on Wednesday that the country will be represented by a powerful delegation. The media officer of the mission Vipul Mesariya, told LEADERSHIP that Delhi might send in a strong delegation led by a Minister.

The Chinese authorities at the Embassy in Abuja also confirmed that a team from the Chinese government will be at the event to show solidarity to Nigeria and strengthen the existing bilateral ties with the country.

Officer in charge of the political and media unit Gu Jing said that the country will certainly send a representative but it was not certain yet.

Recall that Tinubu was declared winner of the 25 February 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He defeated his closest rivals, Atiku Abubakar of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party to clinch Nigeria’s most coveted seat.