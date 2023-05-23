Joe Biden Announces Delegation To Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration

The United State President, Joe Biden, has announced his delegation to attend the inauguration of the President-elect, Bola Tinubu on May 29th in Abuja.
INFORMATION NIGERIA earlier reports that no fewer than 65 world leaders, including Heads of State, have been invited to grace the Tinubu’s inauguration.
The former Lagos State governor will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29 at Eagle Square, Abuja.
Also expected at the nation’s seventh transition ceremony are past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations and prominent Nigerians and representatives of foreign governments and agencies.
The inauguration programmes will begin on Thursday with the investiture of Tinubu with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger.
Representatives of Nigeria’s traditional allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey and several others are expected at the high-profile event.
According to Biden, in a statement released on the White House website on Monday night, May 22, 2023, announced a nine-member delegation for the event.
Biden’s delegation will be led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.
Other members of the Presidential Delegation include;
1. Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja
2. The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California
3. The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce
4. General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command
5. The Honorable Enoh T. Ebong, Director, U.S. Trade and Development Agency
6. The Honorable Mary Catherine Phee, Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of African Affairs, U.S. Department of State
7. The Honorable Judd Devermont, Special Assistant to the President and Senior Director for African Affairs, National Security Council
8. The Honorable Monde Muyangwa, Assistant Administrator for the Bureau for Africa, U.S. Agency for International Development.
The delegation represents the commitment of the United States to strengthen ties and maintain diplomatic relations with Nigeria.
Other activities include the Regimental Dinner in honour of the Commander-in-Chief at the Armed Forces Officers Mess slated for Tuesday, May 23; the Valedictory Federal Executive Council Meeting at the Council Chambers inside the Presidential Villa on May 24; Public Lecture and Juma’at prayer at the National Mosque on May 26; Children’s Day Parade and Party on May 27 and an Inter-denominational Church Service at the National Christian Centre on May 28.
Also, the Inauguration Dinner/Gala Night at the State House Conference Centre is billed for May 28 while the inauguration/swearing-in of the president-elect and the vice president-elect will take place on May 29 accompanied by an inauguration parade at the Eagle Square.
There will also be a post-inauguration luncheon strictly for the President with his colleague Presidents, Heads of Government and guests at the State House Banquet Hall after the inauguration ceremony.