Joe Biden Announces Delegation To Attend Tinubu’s Inauguration

The former Lagos State governor will be sworn in as the 16th President of Nigeria on May 29 at Eagle Square, Abuja.

Also expected at the nation’s seventh transition ceremony are past presidents, diplomats, heads of international organisations and prominent Nigerians and representatives of foreign governments and agencies.

The inauguration programmes will begin on Thursday with the investiture of Tinubu with the Grand Commander of the Order of the Federal Republic and the Vice-President-elect, Kashim Shettima, as the Grand Commander of Order of the Niger.

Representatives of Nigeria’s traditional allies such as the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, France, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Pakistan, China, Germany, Finland, Jamaica, Japan, Israel, Turkey and several others are expected at the high-profile event.

According to Biden, in a statement released on the White House website on Monday night, May 22, 2023, announced a nine-member delegation for the event.

Biden’s delegation will be led by Secretary of the United States Department of Housing and Urban Development, Marcia L. Fudge.

READ MORE: US Secretary Of State Calls Tinubu On Phone, Makes Crucial Demands

Other members of the Presidential Delegation include;

1. Mr. David Greene, Chargé d’Affaires, a.i., U.S. Embassy Abuja

2. The Honorable Sydney Kamlager-Dove, United States Representative (D), California

3. The Honorable Marisa Lago, Under Secretary of Commerce for International Trade, U.S. Department of Commerce

4. General Michael E. Langley, Commander of U.S. Africa Command