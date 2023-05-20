My Husband Is A Flirt, I’m Afraid He Can Sleep With My Daughters — Wife Tells Court

A 44- year-old woman, identified as Oluwatoyin Falade, has begged an Orile Agege Customary Court in Lagos, Lagos State, to dissolve her 11-year-old marriage to her husband, Segun Falade on the over of infidelity.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the petitioner stated that she has two children for her husband aged, eight years and 11years.

“My husband is a flirt, he runs after anything in skirt.

“I had two girls before I got married to him and those girls are ages 15 and 18 respectively.

“They stay with me and I don’t trust my husband because he chases everything in skirt.

“My husband changes women anyhow and he doesn’t respect me. If the court doesn’t dissolve our union, I will run away with my kids.”