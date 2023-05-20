Stop Blackmailing Obi, Nothing Can Hinder His “Divine” Mission – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned those linking the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to the recent attack at a US convoy in Anambra State to desist from the allegation which it has described as mere demonisation by those it noted does not want him to succeed.
According to the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement, said Obi’s mandate is divine and can never be truncated by anyone.
While also denying that his members were part of the attack as alleged by the Nigeria security, Powerful said “It is important to note that those accusing IPOB of being behind the attack on the US Embassy convoy are the real masterminders.
He alleged that those behind it were also responsible for killing most of its innocent members in the South East.
“The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) under the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu condemns the recent attack on the USA Embassy convoy in Anambra.
“We condole with the families of the victims and request that the masterminders and the perpetrators be brought to book,” the statement partly read.
IPOB, then, said it had no hand in the attack, saying those who tried to blackmail its members are behind the attacks and past ones that had occurred.
“Their quest to blackmail IPOB globally has led them into assassinating innocent people in Biafra Land. For instance, these agents assassinated Alhaji Gulak in Owerri, and they assassinated an Army couple in an undisclosed location in Biafra. They assassinated Dr Akunyili in Anambra (late Dora Akunyili’s husband).
“In all these and many more of the state-sponsored murder cases, IPOB was accused, and till date, the police never conducted an investigation on any of them.”
“We demand the independent investigation from USA intelligence on the US Embassy convoy attack in Anambra State. We also demand that the result of the investigation be made public. We have zero trust in the Nigerian government and its security agencies to conduct any unbiased investigation,” the statement further added.