Stop Blackmailing Obi, Nothing Can Hinder His “Divine” Mission – IPOB

The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has warned those linking the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, to the recent attack at a US convoy in Anambra State to desist from the allegation which it has described as mere demonisation by those it noted does not want him to succeed.

According to the group’s spokesperson, Emma Powerful, who disclosed this in a statement, said Obi’s mandate is divine and can never be truncated by anyone.

While also denying that his members were part of the attack as alleged by the Nigeria security, Powerful said “It is important to note that those accusing IPOB of being behind the attack on the US Embassy convoy are the real masterminders.

He alleged that those behind it were also responsible for killing most of its innocent members in the South East.

READ MORE: Peter Obi Condemns Attack On US Consulate Staff In Anambra