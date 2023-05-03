Infidelity: Jealous Lagos Woman Murders Pregnant Co-Wife

Fatima Rahman, has been remanded to the Ikoyi Custodial Centre for the alleged murder of her co-wife, Adizat, at her residence in Alejo Street, Ijede, in the Ikorodu area of Lagos State.

The 42-year-old woman, from Chad Republic was arraigned on Tuesday before Magistrate P. E Nwaka at a Magistrates’ Court sitting in Yaba on one count of murder.

She was said to have been angry when she learnt that her husband had married another wife.

She reportedly visited the pregnant woman in her residence under the guise of being a nurse and stabbed her to death.

It was gathered that a neighbor of the deceased who saw her when she arrived at the residence was said to have indicted her after deep wounds were found on the deceased’s neck and head.

According to the prosecutor, Thomas Nurudeen, the defendant committed the offence on April 9, 2023, around 12.40pm at 43, Alejo Street, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State.

The charge read, “That you, Fatima Abdul Rahman, on April 9, 2023, around 12.40 pm, at 43, Alero Street, Ijede Road, Ikorodu, Lagos State in the Lagos Magisterial District did unlawfully kill one Adizat Abdul Rahman, 28-year-old, by stabbing her with a knife and thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 222 and punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, Nigeria, 2015.”