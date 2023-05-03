“It’s So Different From My First” – Rihanna Tells Fans About Her Pregnancy

Barbadian-American superstar, Rihanna, has revealed that she is enjoying her current pregnancy more than the first one.

The pregnant singer disclosed this in a side interview with Entertainment Tonight (ET) at the 2023 Met Gala in New York, on Monday night.

Rihanna emphasized that her current pregnancy feels different from her first, and that she has been experiencing more energy this time around.

According to her, she hasn’t had any cravings but has been dealing with a lot of nausea.

READ MORE: Super Bowl: Rihanna Reveals She Is Pregnant

She said: “It’s so different from the first one. No cravings, tons of nausea. Everything is different, but I’m enjoying it. I feel good. I feel energetic.”

When asked about why she decided to get pregnant again so soon after giving birth to her first child, Rihanna replied:

“I’m in love. I’m obsessed. And I don’t even feel guilty about it.”