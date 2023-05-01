NBA Tasks Tinubu To Protect Entrepreneurs, Grow Middleclass

The President of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) has called on the incoming administrations at Federal and State Government levels to initiate, reinvigorate and focus on policies that promote inclusiveness, protect small and medium-sized enterprises, grow the middleclass and prioritise infrastructural development.

The NBA President, Yakubu Maikyau (SAN) made this call in his Workers’ Day Message to Nigerians on Monday.

Maikyau urged the incoming administrations at Federal and State Government levels to initiate, reinvigorate and focus on policies that promote inclusiveness, protect small and medium-sized enterprises, grow the middleclass and prioritise infrastructural development.

The NBA President said, “Now more than ever before, deliberate steps must be taken to safeguard the socioeconomic rights of workers.”

“The misappropriation and circumvention of monies earmarked for subsidies, especially petrol subsidy, must be treated as economic sabotage and those found culpable must be prosecuted.”

Maikyau However, commended workers in both the public and private sectors, the Self-Employed, Sole Proprietors and Entrepreneurs whose ingenuity and resourcefulness create employment opportunities despite the current economic challenges.

He noted that with the right tools and incentives, Nigeria will take its rightful place in the comity of nations.

Maikyau added that the NBA has dwelt on the thematic areas of Security, Economy and the Judiciary, discussants identified economic recession as a major factor in the insecurity, brain-drain, high levels of unemployment and underdevelopment.

According to him, these symptoms can only be treated by addressing the root causes, implementing worker-friendly policies as opposed to superficial interventions.