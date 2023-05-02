“Nigeria At Loss For Not Having Osinbajo As President” – Sanusi

The former Emir of Kano, Muhammad Sanusi II, has said that Nigeria is at loss for not having the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, as the country’s President.

Sanusi stated this while speaking at a book launch titled: “Osinbajo Strides: Defining Moments of an Innovative Leader,” on Monday.

Sanusi, who is also a former Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria, noted that Osinbajo was one of those in the present administration ready to deliberate on developmental matters.

He said, “And I dare say, we all agree that Nigeria is worse off for not having someone like him (Osinbajo) as president, but I do hope that he will be available to serve and to advise and to put in his best for the country and continue to do.

“So I’m sure he will, in whatever capacity he finds himself in the future, and maybe, we’ll still be lucky to have him lead us at some point or take some leadership role as a statesman.”

Recall that the VP was one of the aspirants of the All Progressives Congress presidential primary, who some criticised for contesting against the now President-elect, Bola Tinubu during the presidential primary.