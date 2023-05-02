Burna Boy, Tems Make Debut At 2023 Met Gala

The duo of Grammy-award winning Nigerian singers, Burna Boy and Tems made their debut at the world’s most prestigious and glamorous fashion event, Met Gala.

The afrobeats stars stunned the red carpet of the 2023 Met Gala held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City, on Monday night.

Burna Boy graced the event donning a matching black and blue slightly checkered outfit and a generous cape-like extension of the same material flowing behind him.

Tems made a fashion statement with a custom Rober Wun dress – a black corset-like top, a flowing regal white finishing at the bottom, and elbow-length gloves.

The Oscar-nominated singer was styled by Dunsin Wright.

The 2023 Met Gala, titled “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty”, also had celebrities such as Rihanna, Kim Kardashian, Cardi B, Diddy, Dr. Dre, Naomi Campbell and South African comedian, Trevor Noah in attendance.

In a side interview with ESSENCE, Tems expressed excitement for making her Met Gala debut.

She said, “Oh my goodness! I have never done it [Met Gala] before. So, I’m so excited. It’s my first time. It’s going to be lit!”