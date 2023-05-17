Nigerian Becomes First Black Mayor Of US Municipal Govt

A Nigerian identified as Yemi Mobolade, has been elected as the mayor of Colorado Springs, a municipality in Colorado in the United States.

It was gathered that Mobolade is the first Black man to be elected to lead the city during political instability as a result of his electoral success.

INFORMATION NIGERIA learnt that, the new mayor, a Nigerian immigrant, and a businessman won the position with no political experience.

Mobolade becomes the mayor after he defeated Wayne Williams on Tuesday night in the city’s runoff contest.

Mobolade’s victory represents a political earthquake in Colorado Springs, long known as a conservative stronghold. Wayne Williams is a Republican while Mobolade is unaffiliated, the report added.

Mobolade had received 57% of the vote to Williams’ 43% as of 7:15 p.m. Tuesday. Williams conceded at about 7:30 p.m. When the second batch of results was released shortly before 9 p.m., the percentages hadn’t shifted.

Mobolade will succeed Mayor John Suthers, a former federal prosecutor, and Colorado attorney general who was term-limited, to become the city’s 42nd mayor.

“Wow,” an incredulous Mobolade said to kick off his victory speech. “Wow. Wow. I am speechless. This is our win,” Mobolade added.

“We are Colorado Springs. It’s a new day in our beloved city. Do you believe that? Colorado Springs will become an inclusive, culturally rich, economically prosperous, safe, and vibrant city,” the Colorado Sun quoted him as saying.

A married father of three who relocated to Colorado Springs in 2010, Mobolade soon rose to the position of leadership in the local business community.

He served as the city’s small business development administrator while cofounding two well-known eateries, The Wild Goose Meeting House and Good Neighbors Meeting House, in Colorado’s second-largest city.

Additionally, he served as the Colorado Springs Chamber and Economic Development Corporation’s vice president of company expansion and retention.