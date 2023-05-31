Petrol Hike: Be Sincere, It’s Unfair Taking Advantage Of Nigerians – Sanwo-Olu To Fuel Marketers

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has lashed at fuel marketers for taking undue advantage of Nigerians by hiking fuel prices.

Sanwo-Olu expressed his displeasure on Tuesday when he paid a surprise working visit to civil servants at the secretariat in Alausa, Ikeja.

The governor described the sudden hike in petrol price and attendant queues as ‘unfair’, adding that Nigerians need to be sincere enough.

”I think it is so early in the day for people to begin to second-guess our new President.

“This is a pronouncement, and I think it is unfair on all of our major marketers to want to begin to seize opportunity in areas where there is none.

“We all need to be sincere in this country, if we really want to get things done, let us know that we might need to belt up a little bit, but it’s really so that we have a better life down the line.

“There is nothing that has changed in that pronouncement that should have caused the queue. I am sure that the Federal Government that we have would be able to rise up and be able to deal with it.

“I will encourage everyone to be law abiding, to go about their normal business, and things will certainly turn out for the better for us,” Sanwo-Olu urged.

Information Nigeria reports that queues resurfaced at some fuel stations in the Lagos metropolis on Monday, with motorists in panic buying across the State owing to the announcement of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to end fuel subsidy.