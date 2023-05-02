Police Panel Invites Suspended REC, Yunusa Over Adamawa Guber

The investigation panel set up by the Inspector General of Police, Usman Baba, has invited the suspended Resident Electoral Commissioner of Adamawa State, Hudu Yunusa-Ari, for questioning.

Recall that the panel invited Yunusa-Ari over his conduct during the April 15 governorship election in Adamawa State.

Yunusa-Ari had declared Aishatu Dahiru (Binani) of the All Progressives Congress, the winner when the collation of the results was yet to be completed, thus stirring controversy.

To its end, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), declared the announcement null and void and summoned the REC to its headquarters in Abuja.

The electoral umpire also wrote to the Nigeria Police Force (NPF), to prosecute Yunusa-Ari over the electoral infraction, of which approval of President Muhammadu Buhari followed suit, pending the completion of an investigation by the police.

Subsequently, the IGP asked an investigative team to work in collaboration with INEC on the matter, according to TheCable.

However, the investigative panel, headed by Garba Umar, Assistant Inspector-General of Police and head of Interpol in Nigeria invited Yunusa-Ari to show up at the force headquarters in Abuja.

The spokesperson of force’s criminal investigation department, Funmi Eguaoje, confirming the invitation of the REC on Monday, said he would appear before officials of INEC, Department of States Services (DSS) and NPF.

Eguaoje said: “There was a committee constituted to investigate, which included INEC and police. The AIG Umar is the chairman of that committee.

“He (Yunusa-Ari) was not invited by police or Interpol so to say. He was invited by the committee. The committee comprises officials of DSS, NPF and INEC.”