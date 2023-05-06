Rema Enters Guinness World Record With ‘Calm Down’

Popular Nigerian singer, Divine Ikubor, better known as Rema, has entered into the Guinness World Book of Records.

The Benin-born music star achieved the feat with his global hit song ‘Calm Down’ which made history as the First No.1 Hit on The Official MENA Chart (the world’s first regional streaming chart).

Guinness World Record recognised the singer for achieving the historic feat in a statement on its website recently.

According to the statement, Rema was being recognised for securing the first number 1 hit on the world’s first regional streaming chart and first-ever official chart in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

Rema’s ‘Calm Down’ debuted at No. 1 when the MENA Chart was launched by the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry (IFPI) on November 29, 2022.

The song topped the chart for over two months.

He now joins Femi Kuti and Wizkid as Nigerian musicians with World Guinness records.

See photo below: