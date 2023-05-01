Side-Chicks Give Men ‘Peace Of Mind’ – OAP Nedu

Nollywood actor and media personality, Chinedu Ani Emmanuel, popularly known as Nedu, has said that side-chicks give married men peace of mind.

The comedian stated this on the latest episode of The Honest Bunch, an audiovisual podcast co-hosted by him.

He said most men tolerate nagging wives because of the peace of mind their side-chicks give them.

He said, “God bless every side-chick out there. Side-chicks dey give peace to men. Sometimes, before the man reach house, he go branch the side-chick’s place, he go cool off.

“So, when he reach house wey the woman (wife) dey shout, ‘Papa Nkechi, Where did you go?’. Because of say him don cool off for his side-chick’s place, he will take it.”