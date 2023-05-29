Tinubu Sworn-In As Nigeria’s President (Video)

President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima have both been sworn in as President and Vice President of Nigeria, respectively.

The Oath of Office was administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Kayode Ariwoola, on Monday, 29th May, 2023.

Tinubu, a former Senator and Governor of Lagos State was declared the winner of the February 2023 presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

The candidate of the All Progressives Congress polled a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat his closest rival of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, who polled a total of 6,984,520 votes in the election while Peter Obi of the Labour Party came third in the election with a total of 6,101,533 votes and Rabiu Kwankwaso of the NNPP came fourth with 1,496,687 votes.

