We Accomplished 80% Success In Eliminating Boko Haram Insurgency – Defence Minister, Magashi

Outgoing Minister of Defence, Major General Barshi Magashi (rtd), has revealed the level of success attained by the armed forces during his four years in office.

According to Magashi, the armed forces were successful in destroying the Boko Haram/Islamic State in West Africa Province (ISWAP) insurgency, banditry and other terrorist acts.

Speaking at a valedictory dinner in his Honour, organized by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Defence, Ibrahim Abubakar Kana, Magashi said, “There is nothing that we have not done to keep this country together. In this period we achieved about 70 to 80 percent success and we will continue to do the same.

“Whether anybody likes it or not, the Armed forces have done the best that is possible to keep this country in the security situation we find ourselves in.

READ ALSO: Tackle Insecurity Before You Hand Over Power – Middle Belt Forum Tells Buhari

“I think the President has given us all the tools necessary to enable us to perform our duties credibly.”

On the working relationship with the Chief of Defence Staff and the service chiefs, he said, “I have come to understand that everything we do requires teamwork and when I joined the ministry, I found that there are lot of things that we were required to do.

“We needed synergy among the members of the armed forces and the ministry. I am proud to see that this has continued. I hope it will continue forever.

“You must continue to be soldiers and I am happy that we are doing what we ought to do for this country.

“We should give credit to the outgoing Commander-in-Chief, President Muhammadu Buhari for realising that there is a need for synergy among the armed forces and other security agencies.”