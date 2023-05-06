‘Wish I Play Football Professionally’ – Peter Okoye

Popular singer and half of P-Square music duo, Peter Okoye, also known as Mr P, has claimed he was supposed to become a professional footballer but fate pushed him to music.

Mr P via his Twitter account said he’s grateful to be a professional and successful musician however, he wished he was still playing football.

Mr P wrote, “Was supposed to be a Soccer Player or a professional footballer. But today I am grateful to be a professional and successful Musician/Artiste.

“When life changes the direction of your future, it might be fun to see where those new horizons take you. But l still wished I was playing football though God bless us all in all we do.”