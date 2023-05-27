You Took Nigeria From Top To Bottom – Ortom Tells Buhari

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has severely criticized the Buhari administration, labelling the last eight years as the worst in Nigeria’s history.

Ortom said it was a period when a country that was flourishing under then-President Goodluck Jonathan was plunged into unimaginable poverty, insecurity, and general maladministration.

The Governor who made the assertion at the commissioning of the headquarters of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs, in Makurdi, said the President Muhammadu-led administration “took Nigeria from the top to bottom, making life miserable for all Nigerians.

The Outgoing Benue Governor maintained that never in the history of the country did Nigerians witness bad governance like they did in the last eight years.

“I served under the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and we all saw how Nigeria flourished under that administration. We all knew what the prices of foods and services were at the time.

