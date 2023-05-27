You Took Nigeria From Top To Bottom – Ortom Tells Buhari

The Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom has severely criticized the Buhari administration, labelling the last eight years as the worst in Nigeria’s history.
Ortom said it was a period when a country that was flourishing under then-President Goodluck Jonathan was plunged into unimaginable poverty, insecurity, and general maladministration.
The Governor who made the assertion at the commissioning of the headquarters of the Benue State Community Volunteer Guards, BSCVGs, in Makurdi, said the President Muhammadu-led administration “took Nigeria from the top to bottom, making life miserable for all Nigerians.
The Outgoing Benue Governor maintained that never in the history of the country did Nigerians witness bad governance like they did in the last eight years.
“I served under the then President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration and we all saw how Nigeria flourished under that administration. We all knew what the prices of foods and services were at the time.
READ MORE: Buhari Doesn’t Need To Go To Niger Republic , I’ve Forgiven Him – Ortom
“We also know what our exchange rate was at the time and what it is today. I want Nigerians to do a simple comparison and you’ll realise how bad it has been under this government and how Nigeria has been taken several years backward by the Buhari government.
“The fact is that never in the history of Nigeria did we experience this kind of bad governance in the country.
“Corruption is so endemic in this government, yet people who steal chicken are thrown into prison but people in government who are busy stealing the wealth of the people are walking free.
“The President recently apologised to Nigerians; we accept the apology but he must be told that he failed woefully and Nigerians are feeling the impact of that failure because we’re all suffering.”
The Governor who also berated President Buhari for refusing to disarm armed Fulani herdsmen and branding them a terrorist organisation for masterminding the killings in the country said, “The President told us he is retiring to tend to his cattle, is it because he is returning to be a herder that he failed to deal decisively with herdsmen? That was unfair to Nigerians.”
Ortom added that his government was denied several accruals because of his insistence on equity, fairness and justice, the Governor assured that he would continue to speak out against injustice in the country saying “like a former lawmaker would say, ‘if you talk you die, if you don’t talk you die. So for me it is better to talk and die because I will also speak the truth no matter whose ox is gored.”
The Governor who also commissioned the Benue Television complex as well as the remodelled Benue Government Complex, as he thanked Benue people for standing with him assuring, that he would always stand with the people.