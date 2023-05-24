Buhari Doesn’t Need To Go To Niger Republic , I’ve Forgiven Him – Ortom

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State, says he has forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari, hence, there would be no need for him to seek refuge in Niger Republic.

Information Nigeria had reported earlier that President Buhari while inaugurating the N19.6 billion Nigeria Customs Service Corporate headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday, said he would flee to Niger Republic for safe haven if disturbed or there is trouble after he leaves office on May 29.

He said, “I try to plan to be as far away from Abuja as possible. I came from an area which is far away from Abuja.”

Although, Buhari mentioned that he would prefer to stay in his hometown of Daura, Katsina State, Northwest Nigeria, however, “if anybody with force moves, I have a good relationship with my neighbours. Niger people will defend me.”

Ortom reacting to this on Arise Television’s ‘The Morning Show’ on Wednesday said, “He doesn’t need to go to Niger, he should stay here with us and all of us should stay here and work with the incoming administration that God will put in place and by the grace of God, we shall move again from bottom to top.”

Ortom who had criticised the presidency for blaming his administration for the killings in the State, described the plot of the President as “futile attempts to twist events and history.”

Recall also that Buhari had apologised to aggrieved Nigerians, who were not pleased with his administration to forgive him.

The Governor said, “When you don’t forgive, it means God too will not forgive. Me, as a student of the Bible and as a born-again Christian, I have forgiven President Muhammadu Buhari.”

He however expressed optimism for better performance from the administration of the President-elect, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, in the state and the nation at large.

“We hope that the incoming administration will provide support, help, security, economic development, and peace for our people.

“We have suffered for eight years,” he added.