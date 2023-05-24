Police Arrest 26 Suspected Kidnappers, Gunrunners, Recover 497 Ammunition In Nasarawa

The Nasarawa State Police Command has arrested a total of 26 suspects for different crimes within the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer of the State, Ramhan Nansel made this known during a press conference at the command’s headquarters on Wednesday.

The PPRO said part of the recent achievement was the arrest of 10 suspected kidnappers nabbed on May 23 following credible intelligence made available to a team of Mobile Policemen attached to Operation Restore Peace.

The officers stormed the kidnappers’ hideout located at Ambaka village of Farin Ruwa Development Area, Wamba LGA, where the arrests were made.

He said two kidnap victims were rescued during the operation.

Sale Adamu 34yrs, Idi Halilu 27yrs, Abdul Sale, 20yrs, Mallam Gambo 48yrs and Goma Halilu 20yrs all males of Ambaka village are some of the kidnappers arrested.

The PPRO informed that operatives attached to the Command’s Anti-kidnapping unit, on May 15, also arrested two suspected gunrunners

“The duo of Gabriel Sati ‘M’ 41yrs of Dokan Kasuwa Village, Quan’pan LGA, Plateau State and Omage Iliya ‘M’ 27yrs of Kofan Liman, Assakio conspired among themselves, went to Assakio to purchase three (3) AK47 riffles at the rate of one million, one hundred thousand naira each.

“Upon interrogation, the suspects confessed that they were contracted by one Omage Obenu ‘M’ of Assakio to source for the weapons, they negotiated with the seller before nemesis caught up with them at the point they planned to meet and seal the deal. The suspects have made useful statements and investigation is ongoing,” he added.